Lucille Barlow Burns, age 100, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, June 23, at her home.

Visitation will be Monday, June 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at Marlinton Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Eight Street and Second Avenue.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Rachel Shepherd officiating.

Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial gift in Lucille’s honor to Marlinton Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 30, Marlinton, WV 24954.