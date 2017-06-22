Mon Power has scheduled a planned outage for Thursday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to noon to upgrade facilities.

Approximately 250 customers will be affected in the vicinity of Crooked Fork Road, Fassifern Fields Road, Hawthorne Ridge Road, Indian Trail, Knob Drive, Seneca Trail, and Slaty Fork Village.

Affected customers will receive an automated call prior to the outage to the phone number associated with their account of record.

The rain date for the planned outage is Friday, July 7.

If you have questions, you may call 1-800-686-0022.

Mon Power thanks their customers for their patience and understanding while they do this work to improve electric service reliability.