ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, February 20, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14405

ESTATE OF: CHRISTINA LEO LAMBERT

EXECUTRIX: Cheryl Ann Nottingham

3026 Flint Avenue

Harrisonburg, VA 22801-4731

ESTATE NUMBER: 14418

ESTATE OF: ROBERT C. WARREN

EXECUTOR: Daniel Warren

109 Porpoise Street

Moyock, NC 27958

ESTATE NUMBER: 14465

ESTATE OF: KEITH MOORE

EXECUTRIX: Lori June McElwee

194 Mt. Vernon Drive

Charles Town, WV 25414

Subscribed and sworn to before me on December 16, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

AIR QUALITY PERMIT NOTICE

Notice of Intent to Approve

On September 01, 2022, Lantz Funeral Home, LLC (Lantz) applied to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality (DAQ) for a modification permit to correct the fuel type for an existing animal crematory to propane (from natural gas). The existing crematory is located at 16792 Seneca Trail, Buckeye, Pocahontas County, WV 24924 at latitude 38.207590 N and longitude 80.107070 W. A preliminary evaluation has determined that all State and Federal air quality requirements will be met by the modification.

The DAQ is providing notice to the public of its preliminary determination to issue the permit as R13-3508A.

Potential emissions from the existing animal crematory are estimated at the following amounts: Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) at 0.46 ton per year (TPY); Carbon Monoxide (CO) at 0.32 TPY; Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) at 0.13 TPY, Total Particulate Matter (PM) at 0.29 TPY, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) at 0.04 TPY.

Written comments or requests for a public meeting must be received by the DAQ before 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023. A public meeting may be held if the Director of the DAQ determines that significant public interest has been expressed, in writing, or when the Director deems it appropriate.

The purpose of the DAQ’s permitting process is to make a preliminary determination if the proposed modification will meet all State and Federal air quality requirements. The purpose of the public review process is to accept public comments on air quality issues relevant to this determination. Only written comments received at the address noted below within the specified time frame, or comments presented orally at a scheduled public meeting, will be considered prior to final action on the permit. All such comments will become part of the public record.

John Legg

WV Department of Environmental Protection

Division of Air Quality

601 57th Street, SE

Charleston, WV 25304

Telephone: 304/926-0499, ext. 41275

Email: john.c.legg@wv.gov

Additional information, including copies of the draft permit, application and all other supporting materials relevant to the permit decision may be obtained by contacting the engineer listed above.

The draft permit and engineering evaluation can be downloaded at: https://dep.wv.gov/daq/permitting/Pages/NSR-Permit-Applica tions.aspx

Pocahontas County Landfill Free Days 2023

Pocahontas County Landfill holds the Free Day for disposal of up to 516 pounds of residential solid waste on the last Tuesday of each month.

Free Days in 2023 will be on the following dates: January 31, February 28, March 28, April 25, May 30, June 27, July 25, August 29, September 26, October 31, November 28, and December 26.

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority

Phone: 304-799-6262

