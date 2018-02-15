Margaret Louise Carpenter, age 84, of Marlinton, died Monday, February 12, 2018, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born February 11, 1934, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Dolpha and Regina Underwood Sharp Dumire.

Louise was a homemaker and a member of Central Union United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Carpenter; and brothers, Lowell Sharp, Dharl Sharp and Hubert Sharp.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Johnson and Henry Oscar, of Marlinton; sons, Bernard Carpenter and Aaron Carpenter, and wife, Kathy, all of Marlinton; sister, Lunabelle Wilfong, of Marlinton, brothers, Lewis Sharp, of Marlinton, Robert Sharp, of Cass, and Thomas Sharp, of Elkins; grandchildren, Joy Dawn, Chad, Karis, Amber and Juslin; and great-grandchildren, Alayna and Elizabeth.

Funeral service will be Thursday, February 15, 11 a.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Interment will be in the Carpenter Family Cemetery in Brownsburg.