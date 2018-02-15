Home Local Stories Boil Water Advisory lifted Boil Water Advisory lifted February 15, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The cautionary Boil Water Advisory issued February 12 has been lifted as of Thursday, February 15. The quality of the water has been restored for Marlinton, Edray, Back Mountain, Airport Hill, Brush Country and Woodrow. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Savor the Flavor A chilly start for sports Give back while shopping Boil Water Advisory BOE hears from ACP community liaison Rip VanWinkle may have been right