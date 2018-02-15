Anna Pauline Plyler Ervine, age 91, of Green Bank, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born August 28, 1926, in Nottingham, she was the eldest daughter of the late Oney and Neva Hill Plyler.

Anna married Dewey H. Ervine, Sr., in 1946. The couple lived in various towns throughout Pocahontas County, eventually settling in Green Bank. She and Dewey were familiar figures in and around Cass, where they ran the rural mail route for many years. She had been a member of the Frank Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Edward Plyler; and a sister, Margaret Jo Slaven Wooddell.

She is survived by her four sons, Dewey H. “Buckshot” Ervine, Jr., and wife, Charlotte, of Green Bank, Richard Ervine, and wife, Mona Rae, of Mill Creek, and Clarence Ervine, and wife, Patty, and Robert Ervine, and wife, Debbie, all of Arbovale; a daughter, Connie Jordan, of Marlinton; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.