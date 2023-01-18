Lottie Jane Alderman Revis, 83, of Craigsville, Virginia, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend peacefully passed away Wednesday, January 11, after a brief but heroic battle with cancer.

Born on June 18, 1939, in Minnehaha Springs, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Selma Smith Alderman.

She attended school in Marlinton, but ultimately graduated in June 1957 from Royal Oaks George A. Dondero High School in Royal Oaks, Michigan.

A private family service will be held in her honor, graveside, at Riverside Cemetery.