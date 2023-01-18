Vandevender and Warner named to all-tourney team

Bruce McKean

Contributing Writer

PCHS V, 53

Independence V, 26

The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors varsity basketball team played Class AAA Independence in the Braxton County Tourney consolation game December 29. PCHS started strong with a 21-9 first quarter, and also won the last three frames 8-5, 14-4 and 10-8 for the 53-26 win.

Juniors Olivia Vandevender and Adelyn Warner were named to the all-tournament squad.

Greenbrier West won the championship game over Braxton County 47-35, and West sophomores Abigail Thomas and Maddie Fields made all-tourney.

The PCHS field goal attempts per quarter were: first quarter – 9 of 16 (56 percent), second – 4 of 14 (29 percent), third – 5 of 16 (31 percent) and fourth – 4 of 13 (31 percent). Game high scorer in the game was Vandevender with 17 points that included hitting 8 of 12 twos (67 percent), 6 steals, 3 assists, 4 deflections and 2 blocks. Warner hit 3 of 6 (50 percent) field goals for second-high plus she grabbed 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Second high scorer in the game was Harmony Mills of IHS with 14 points.

PCHS senior Riley Pollack made 4 of 10 (40 percent) field goal attempts and contributed 7 steals and 5 deflections, but fouled out of the game. Sophomore Mac-kenzie Taylor grabbed 9 rebounds. Junior Hannah Burks deflected 7 balls for a game high. All 11 Warriors saw action in the game, and 9 scored, while 6 of 13 Patriots played, and 6 scored.

@ PCHS V, 33

Greenbrier West V, 56

PCHS came close to Class A #6 (AP – Poll 1/3/23) West in the first quarter five different times, at 2-2, 2-5, 9-10, 9-12 and 11-14. PCHS did not start as strong on January 4 in this second encounter this season between PCHS and West. West won the first quarter of this game 18-5, while West sophomores Maddie Fields and Preslee Treadway scored 6 of 12 and 8 of 16 respectively of their game points in the first frame. PCHS came closer in the second stanza, but West took it 18-12 to lead 36-17 at the half. PCHS took the third 8-7, and West took the fourth 13-8 to win this game 56-33 vs 53-28 the first time they played. The PCHS field goal attempts per quarter were: first quarter – 3 of 14 (21 percent), second – 4 of 9 (44 percent), third – 1 of 9 (11 percent) and fourth – 5 of 15 (33 percent). PCHS made half the twos that West made in the game, 11 versus 22, and both teams hit 2 threes.

Team high scorer for PCHS was Vandevender with 9 points. Other team highs for PCHS were senior Haley Spencer – 7 points, 2 assists, and 1 block; and senior Kelsi Taylor – 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 deflect- ions and 1 block. Twelve of 13 Warriors saw some action in the game, and 8 Warriors scored, while 10 of 12 Cavaliers played and 7 scored.

PCHS had a much better rebounding effort, 32 versus 47 for West, and GWHS committed fewer turnovers, 28 versus 35 for PCHS. PCHS was called for fewer fouls at this game, 12 versus 15 for West, and made 5 of 15 (33 percent) free throws, while GWHS made 6 of 13 (46 percent). West improves to 7-2.

@ PCHS V, 23

James Monroe V, 76

PCHS came close to Class A #5 (AP Poll – 1/3/23) James Monroe on January 6 in the first quarter five different times, at 2-2, 2-5, 9-10, 9-12 and 11-14. JMHS won the first frame 18-11, and JMHS dominated the last three quarters: 20-3, 26-3 and 12-6. The PCHS field goal attempts per quarter were: first quarter – 5 of 11 (45 percent), second – 1 of 12 (8 percent), third – 0 of 12 (0 percent) and fourth – 1 of 12 (8 percent). JMHS dominated the twos and threes in the game, 17 versus 4 for PCHS, and 9 versus 3.

Team high scorer for PCHS was Pollack with 10 points, 2 deflections and 5 rebounds. Other team highs for PCHS were senior Haley Spencer – 5 rebounds; and freshman Shayla Bennett – 5 rebounds. Twelve of 12 Warriors saw some action in the game, and seven Warriors scored, while 10 of 11 Mavericks played and 7 scored. The top 3 scorers in the game were JMHS seniors Haley Hunnicutt – 20 and Adyson Hines – 19 plus junior Mary Beth Meadows – 16.

PCHS had a good rebounding effort, 35 versus 39 for JMHS, and JMHS committed many fewer turn-overs, 10 versus 35 for PCHS. PCHS was called for 8 more fouls at this game, 22 versus 14 for JMHS, and made 6 of 13 (46 percent) free throws, while JMHS made 15 of 29 (52 percent). JMHS V improves to 8-3. PCHS V drops to 4-6.

@ PCHS JV, 27

Greenbrier West JV, 18

Due to illnesses the Greenbrier West JV game at PCHS on January 4 was cut to two 10-minute quarters of play. Five of 8 PCHS players scored in the shortened game, and 4 of 6 Cavaliers scored. PCHS high scorers were freshmen Shayla Bennett with 11 points and 4 steals and Calli Propst with 9 points. GWHS high scorer was freshman Samantha Holliday with 11 points also. Another team high was junior Andrea Alderman – 6 rebounds.

GWHS out-rebounded PCHS 26 to 24, and PCHS committed fewer turnovers, 17- 23. PCHS won both quarters: 13-7 and 14-11. PCHS was called for 12 fouls and made 4 of 4 (100 percent) foul shots, while GWHS was called for 7 fouls and hit 4 of 8 (50 percent) foul shots. PCHS made 10 of 27 (37 percent) two-shot attempts and 1 of 16 (6 percent) three-shot attempts, so PCHS made 11 of 43 (26 percent) field goals in the game.

@ PCHS JV, 26

James Monroe JV, 47

Seven of 9 PCHS players scored in the JV game on January 6, and 7 of 9 Mavericks scored. PCHS high scorer was sophomore Mallori McCoy with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. JMHS game high scorers were freshman Aliyah Clarkson – 16 points, plus sophomores Ava Dunlap – 10 points and Bryleigh Thomas – 10 points. Another team high was junior Andrea Alderman – 8 rebounds.

Taller JMHS out-rebounded PCHS 51 to 44, and JMHS committed fewer turnovers, 15 – 25. JMHS won all four quarters: 12-5, 12-2, 12-11 and 11-8. PCHS was called for 14 fouls and made 4 of 7 (57 percent) foul shots, while JMHS was called for 14 fouls and hit 4 of 7 (57 percent) foul shots. PCHS made 8 of 38 (21 percent) two-shot attempts and 2 of 19 (11 percent) three-shot attempts, so PCHS made 10 of 57 (18 percent) field goals in the game. Both squads had only one loss this season, so JMHS JV improves to 6-1 and PCHS JV drops to 7-2.

Only the East Hardy girls V will host the PCHS V at 6 p.m. at Baker Thursday, January 12.

The PCHS JV and V girls will play at Moorefield at 5:45 p.m. (JV game) Tuesday, January 17, with the V game at 7:30 p.m.