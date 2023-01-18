Thursday, January 18, 1923

There is a suggestion from high authority to require a license to carry a high-powered rifle. That gets us historians to rise and protect and wonder if the average man can visualize the conditions that gave cause for the provision in the constitution that the right of the people to bear arms should not be infringed. From the days of Wat Tyler, the warlike blacksmith, who led a revolt against the king with staves and scythes, right down through the search warrants for guns in the Scotch Highlands and in our ancestors’ homes in Ulster, the soft boned, wealthy class of persons have been afraid to let firearms remain in the hands of the common people. And that is the reason that this recurrent thought of helplessness before great numbers was discouraged and prohibited when we got our constitution. The exact words are: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed. Nothing could be plainer. If any man has got so rotten rich that he cannot trust to the honor of his citizen neighbors to do him justice, he had better amend his conduct or get off the world.

WEDDINGS

Married at the Methodist Parsonage by Rev. Fred. B. Wyland, Wilbur D. Campbell and Miss Flossie M. Waugh, January 1, 1923.

– – –

Mr. Frank Smith Webb, of Maryland, and Miss Mary Rebecca Warwick, of Greenbank were quietly married at the home of the bride December 21, 1922…They will make their home at the old Warwick residence…

– – –

Married at the parsonage, January 10, 1923, by Rev. Fred B. Wyand, Jesse T. Cassell, of Cass, and Miss Gladys Sheets, of Hosterman.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. C. S. Douglas, of Marlinton, January 11, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Omer Michals, of Marlinton, January 14, a son.

ONOTO

It has been a long time since anything has been said about this neck of the woods, so for fear we lose our job, we will proceed to say a few things.

Mr. and Mrs. C. V. Hanlin and son, Loyal, attended the banquet given at the Hall Saturday night by the Pocahontas Encampment I. O. O. F. No. 111. And to say the least, it was a swell occasion. Five turkeys were slain for the occasion, and other things were there in abundance. Hon. C. L. Simpson, Grand Scribe, and Hon. A. K. Wilkinson, of Huntington, addressed the audience in a very able manner, and very impressive. A number of local speakers responded in a very able manner. Among them were Ira D. Brill, C. W. Price, S. N. Hench. All told, the occasion was a very enjoyable one and deserves to be applauded…

GREENBANK

Dr. L. H. Moomau has bought a 1923 model Ford car from J. L. Baxter. This makes the eighth car the Dr. has bought from Mr. Baxter.

The steam shovel is getting along good on the Cass road.

Martin Sutton, the village blacksmith, has been laid up with boils on his neck.

Ralph Yeager was down from Durbin last week delivering gas to the Greenbank garage.

F. H. Warwick is running a camp for the North Fork Lumber Co., with 10 teams and 60 men.

Martin Judy and son have bought a Fordson tractor.

John B. Gumm has bought Joe Hamed’s store goods. We wish him success in the business.

F. Hamed has bought a part of the Moomau farm and is preparing to do a big lot of farming this spring.

J. L. Williams, the accommodating mail carrier from Arbovale to Cass, says the old road is about two feet under the new road to Cass in the mud.

SEEBERT

Joe Bostic has moved his family to May, where he has a job on the Western Maryland railroad.

Harold Elmore has gone to Charleston where he has a government position.

A bad freight wreck occurred just below here at the Carter place last week. Four cars derailed, some in the river. Fortunately no one was hurt.

Ray Franklin Kellison, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. George Kellison, of Seebert, fell asleep in Jesus January 13, 1923, aged nine months and nine days… He was laid to rest in the Lobelia Cemetery beside his four little brothers and sisters… Pallbearers were Edward Jones, Lee Payne, Verl Pyles, Willard Scott, students of the graded school.

FROST

The entertainment held in the Frost schoolhouse Saturday last by the Sunset League Troop was first class. The young ladies and gentlemen certainly acted their part well and deserve credit. The play carried a moral that made an impression upon all who attended.

There were but few social dinners among our people during the holidays.

There came near being a serious wreck on the Warn Lumber Company road Thursday last. By some cause, the engine left the track on entering the trestle bridge that spans Knapps Creek in the Gibson pasture. The engine went over about 10 feet with the engineer John Coffman, fireman and P. S. Warn. How they escaped death is a mystery as they lodged under the wreckage and came near being scalded to death. Mr. Warn and Coffman were hurt but not seriously. Our citizens were soon on the ground to render aid for which Warn returned thanks.