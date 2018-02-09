Larry Henry Loftin, age 91, of the Villages at Greystone in Beaver, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018.

Born January 13, 1927, in Statesville, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Roy Henry and Sarah Mae Morrow Loftin.

Larry was a graduate of Wake Forest University and was a United States Navy Veteran, serving during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed woodworking, World War II history and spending time with his family. He loved reading his Bible and was a member of Beckley Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Loftin was a retired clinic and hospital administrator, having retired from Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen; daughter, Iva Mae Peters; brother, Wayne Loftin; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. P.T. Morrow.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Sarah Clevenger, and husband, Mike, of Winfield, Larry Loftin, Jr., of Caldwell, Paul Smith, and wife, Addie, of Raleigh, North Carolina, James Smith, and wife, Linda, of Charleston, and Susan Skirpan, and husband, Alex, of Richmond, Virginia; sister, Yvonne Bryson, of Gastonia, North Carolina; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family extends special thanks to Larry’s special friend, Chuck, and the staff at Greystone Village.

Funeral service was held February 4 at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home in Statesville, North Carolina, with Rev. Bron Walker officiating. Interment with Military Rites was in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Statesville, North Carolina.

