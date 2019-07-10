Lonnie Eugene Stuart, age 82, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Born April 3, 1937, at Marlinton, he was a son of late Lawney Schley and Lynette Pritt Stuart.

Lonnie graduated from Marlinton High School in 1955 and continued his education receiving his BS degree in Business Administration from Concord College, now Concord University in Athens.

When Lonnie was younger, he worked for the Social Security Administration as an operations supervisor and in other capacities for more than 30 years. Lonnie’s beloved baseball team was the Boston Red Sox, and he followed them religiously for over 70 years. He was a World War II enthusiast and thoroughly enjoyed becoming an expert on the subject. In his later years, he was a member of North Ridge Missionary Alliance Church and benevolently donated to several different organizations.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles L. Stuart; and sister, Betty Quick.

Those left to cherish his memory are a son, Matthew Alexander Stuart, of Jacksonville, North Carolina; a sister, Dorothy Jarvis, and husband, Francis, of Hillsboro; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 10 a.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Graveside service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.