Doris Jean Weatherholt, age 83, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Raleigh General Hospital.

Born April 24, 1936, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Edna Johnson Weatherholt.

Doris graduated from Marlinton High School in 1954 and from McMillian School of Nursing in 1957. She was a retired Registered Nurse with 45 years’ nursing experience at BARH- Beckley and Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Marlinton.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Huntersville, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and worked in the gift shop for many years.

She is survived by her twin sister, Dotty Kellison, of Marlinton, and sister, Phyllis Morton, and husband, Richard, of Marietta, Georgia; two nieces; four nephews; one great-nephew; one great-great-niece; and one great-great-nephew.

Funeral service was held July 6 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

Memorials may be made to the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 150 Duncan Road, Buckeye, WV 24924.

