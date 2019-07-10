Margaret Juanita Roberts, age 86, of Craigsville, formerly of Droop, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born May 31, 1933, in Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Dora Dowell Parks.

Juanita was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Roberts; a daughter, Barbara Talbert; sons, Willy Neal, Donald Neal and Clarence Neal; three brothers; and three sisters.

She is survived by four daughters, Carol Lucabaugh, and husband, Nevin, of Hillsboro, Sally May, and husband, Hank, of Bergoo, Jill Garrett, of Richwood, and Diana Green, and husband, Jerry, of Diana; three sons, Stanley Neal Jr., of Richwood, Michael Neal, and wife, Tina, and Terry Neal, and wife, Jenifer, all of Ansted; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In keeping with her wishes, the body was cremated and no service held.

