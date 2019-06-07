Lois Ischer Tibbs, age 96, of Marlinton, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Marlinton United Methodist Church.

Funeral service will be at the church at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Merryman officiating.

Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marlinton Fire and Rescue, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Inco-Check