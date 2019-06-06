Stephen William Davis, 68, of Mace, passed from this life Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Colonial Place in Elkins, under the care of Mountain Hospice.

Steve’s request for cremation was honored.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Steve’s name to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com

Inco-Check