Lois Ischer Tibbs, age 96, of Marlinton, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home.

Born June 2, 1923, at Forest, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Herman Christian and Lether Murphy Ischer.

Lois was a retired bookkeeper, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Marlinton Woman’s Club and Business and Professional Women.

She was a member of Marlinton United Methodist Church and the church choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Everett Tibbs; and a son, Ronald Dexter Tibbs.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Tibbs Martin and Shirley Faye Tibbs; son, Jack Everett Tibbs; sisters, Irene Nichols, Marian Tibbs and Rachel Nash; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Marlinton United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be at the church at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Merryman officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marlinton Fire and Rescue, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.