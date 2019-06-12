Joyce Marie Elmore Hebb, 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away December 27, 2018.

Born June 22, 1929, in Hillsboro, she was a daughter of the late Claude R. Elmore and Eva Jane Hefner Elmore.

Her early years were spent in Valley Bend. She and her sister later lived in Seebert with their grandparents, Henry M. and Della Meadows Elmore, her uncle and aunt, Harold and Winona Elmore, and cousin, Harold Thomas Elmore.

Joyce graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1948 and from Davis and Elkins College, cum laude, in 1955 with a degree in Elementary Education.

Moving to Columbus, Ohio, in the late 1950s, she was an art teacher in the Columbus Public Schools until her retirement in 1994.

Art was her passion, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a Master’s Degree in Art.

She was a faithful member of the Central Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert B Hebb; and daughters, Terry Louise Hebb and Sharon Gail Hebb.

She is survived by her sons, David Craig Hebb and Richard Hunt Hebb; a daughter, Patricia Ann Hebb; sister, Shirley Elmore Sanders; half-sister, Jenny Cox; half-brother, Dewayne Cox; granddaughter, Angela Marie; and a great-granddaughter, Gabriella.

Her body was cremated and a Memorial Service was held January 20, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Columbus, Ohio.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 28, 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.