Jimmy Dale White, age 71, of Montrose, departed this life early Saturday morning, June 8, 2019, at his home. Death was unexpected.

Born Saturday, November 15, 1947, at Wheeling, he was a son of the late Jimmy Junior and Bernice Christine Powers White McClain.

Jimmy spent a lot of time in Slaty Fork with his grandparents, Dovie L. Powers and Francis Kudora Powers. He was twice married. First to Elizabeth Darlene Wiggins and second to Roberta Kniley.

He attended the schools of Newport News, Virginia, Slaty Fork, Baltimore, Maryland, and he attended Marlinton High School. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was the 201st Mess Sergeant for more than 30 years, having served in Korea, the Philippines and Germany. He then moved to Baltimore, Maryland, before returning to Elkins.

Jimmy had worked for the City of Elkins Wastewater Treatment Plant for more than 30 years as an operator, retiring during 2003. He was an active member of Elkins Kingdom Hall, where he spent a lot of time with his brothers of the church, Linton, Howard and Richard. He was an avid train enthusiast and enjoyed going back to Slaty Fork. He liked fishing, hunting and camping, loved bluegrass music and was a wonderful cook.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Timmy David White.

He is survived by two daughters, Kemberly Perry, of Montrose, and Crystal White; a son, Michael Hedrick, of Elkins; two brothers, Danny Francis White, and wife, Debbie, of Dundalk, Maryland, and Mark Shayne White, of Bel Air, Maryland; two sisters, Linda Gail Eavers, of Bel Air, Maryland, and Robin Jo Rybczynski, of Perry Hall, Maryland; five grandchildren, Jesse Coffman, Joshua Coffman, Kiana Waybright, Olivia Perry and Justin White; one great-grandchild, Colton Coontz; and eleven nieces and nephews.

Per his request, the body was cremated.

Celebration of Life was held June 17 at Lohr & Barb Funeral Home in Elkins with Elder John Mueller officiating.

