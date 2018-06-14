Charles Phillip Mallow, Sr., age 85, of Arbovale, passed away Thursday, June 7, 2018, at his home.

Born July 9, 1932, at Circleville, he was a son of the late Issac A. and Marie Judy Mallow.

Charles was a logger and attended the Boyer Mennonite Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters; and four brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Betty Lee Sponagle Mallow; a daughter, Janet Lynn Mallow, of Arbovale; and sons, Kenneth Mallow and Charles P. Mallow, Jr., both of Arbovale.

Funeral service was June 13 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial was in North Fork Memorial Cemetery in Riverton.

