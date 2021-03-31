Lloyd Lightner Sr.

Lloyd William “Bill” Lightner Sr., 67, of Alderson, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Born May 6, 1953, in Hinton, and was a son of the late Godfrey William and Mary Catherine Bowden Lightner.

Bill was a member of the Griffith Creek Baptist Church. He was a farmer, a bail bondsman, an 18-year former Summers County commissioner, a member of the Hinton Football Hall of Fame, Summers County Farm Bureau, Summers County Council on Aging and various other organizations.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Betty Jane Lightner; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Copenhaver, and husband, Travis, son, Lloyd William “Billy” Lightner Jr., and wife, Pam, all of Alderson; grandchildren, Brayden Lee, Peyton William, Bailey Elizabeth Copenhaver, Ally Renee Bowles, Emma Catherine Lightner, Lloyd “William” Lightner III and Cole Jacob Mattox; great-granddaughter, Alilah Ble-vins; brother, John Edward “Rocky” Lightner, and wife, Cynthia Ann, of Rupert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Alderson Community Center with Pastor Randy Burdett officiating. Burial will follow on the farm at the Lightner Cemetery.

Visitation Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Alderson Community Center

In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy may be made to Please Save A Cat, PO Box 128, Maxwelton, WV 24957

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com