  • Preserving Pocahontas

    March 30, 2021
    Postcard of Upper Warn Town – 1910

    This postcard of Upper Warn Town near Seebert, W.Va. shows the sawmill and company houses of the Warn Lumber Company. The original postcard is colorized. It is postmarked Ronceverte, W.Va., Jan. 17, 1910 and was mailed to Miss Robbie (last name unknown) in Creamery, W.Va. (Courtesy of Carolyn Burns, ID: PHP001382)

    Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

    If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.

