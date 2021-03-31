Preserving Pocahontas

This postcard of Upper Warn Town near Seebert, W.Va. shows the sawmill and company houses of the Warn Lumber Company. The original postcard is colorized. It is postmarked Ronceverte, W.Va., Jan. 17, 1910 and was mailed to Miss Robbie (last name unknown) in Creamery, W.Va. (Courtesy of Carolyn Burns, ID: PHP001382)

