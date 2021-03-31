James Hayes

James “Jim” Hayes, 90, of Lewisburg, was heaven bound Saturday morning, March 27, 2021, where he will rejoin his wife of 60 years, Janice Faulkner Hayes.

He was born in Renick, a son of the late Clarence and Audrey Hayes.

He spent his school years in Renick and began his own family there. He often stated that what he was most proud of in his life was his family. He was a hard worker all his life, and was a machinery operator for the West Virginia Soil Conservation Service for approximately 20 years and an inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 15 years. He then worked at his favorite job as a cattle farmer until 2019.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte for 64 years, where he served as usher and as a member of numerous committees.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice, in 2013; and one brother, Joe Hayes.

Cherishing his memory and the example he leaves behind are his daughters, Gay Hayes Sebert, and husband, David, of Fairlea, and Lynda Hayes Ambler, and husband, Aaron, of Lewisburg; six granddaughters, Krista Sebert Jett [John], of Pittsboro, North Carolina; Kara Sebert Parker [Shaun], of Stephens City, Virginia; Kacey Sebert Hunter [Joel Aaron], of Lewisburg, and Olivia Ambler, Ava Ambler and Norah Ambler, of Lewisburg; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Edward Hayes [Sandra], of Christiansburg, Virginia; one nephew, one niece and several cousins.

He was especially grateful for his numerous and very dependable, loyal friends.

As dedicated as he was to living a long and productive life, he is now blessed with joy, comfort and peace abundantly bestowed by our Heavenly Father.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery in Renick.

The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. until time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the State Fair of West Virginia Scholarship Fund for students involved with 4-H and FFA, c/o Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1682, Lewisburg, WV, 24901

