Lloyd Allen Foe, 80, was born May 24, 1945, in Marlinton, and passed away Monday, December 29, 2025, in LaGrange, Kentucky.

Lloyd joined the U.S. Army December 18, 1967, in Beckley. Throughout his service to our country during the Vietnam War, he earned the rank of SGT and received multiple commendations and medals.

On December 21, 1968, he married the love of his life, Ruth Anne O’Brien, in Cass. Together, they built a life full of love and shared experiences.

Lloyd was a man of deep faith, demonstrated through his membership at Ballardsville Baptist Church, the Gideons, and his dedicated service to others.

Lloyd graduated from WVU in 1970 with a BS in Forest Management Resources before starting his remarkable career with the Federal Government and owning his own business, Lloyd A. Foe Consulting Foresters, LLC. He was actively involved in the Society of American Foresters, the National Association of Consulting Foresters, the KY Association of Consulting Foresters, the KY Forest Industries Association, the American Tree Farm Owners Association, the Kentucky Woodman and was a Kentucky Colonel, twice.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred B. Foe and Maxine Shinaberry Foe; and his in-laws, Leo S O’Brien and Berdeen Simmons O’Brien.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Anne O’Brien Foe; brother, Lewis M. Foe (Billie Sue); sister, Linda Jean Foe Simmons (Eugene); brother-in-law, Michael Leo O’Brien (Tina); several nieces, nephews and special friends.

A celebration of life will be held at noon Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, LaGrange. Burial to follow in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky.

Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of gratitude may be made to Hosparus Health.

As you live each day, remember Lloyd and think of Psalm 118:24, “This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad.”