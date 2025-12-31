David Allison Kincaid, 87, of Bluefield, passed away Christmas Eve, December 24, 2025, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, surrounded by family.

Born October 11, 1938, in Oak Hill, he was a son of the late Delmas and Julia Willis Kincaid.

David was a United States Navy Veteran, member of the Mount Hermon Church in Bluefield, the Bluefield Lions Club, and was a machinist for Coppinger Machinery.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Bliss Kincaid; son, Mike Bliss; sisters, Phyllis Dilley, Carolyn “Tink” Amos and Kathleen Beverage; and a brother, John Kincaid.

Those left to cherish his memory are his companion, Janice Sarver; daughter, Julia Grimes, and husband, Emery, of Marlinton; sons, Larry Kincaid, and wife, Phyllis, of Valley Head, Jack Cain, and wife, Becky, of Marlinton, Jimmy Bliss, and wife, Emily, of Georgia, and Tom Bliss, of California; grandchildren, Emily Bolden, Anita Workman, Emery D. Grimes, Hunter Grimes, Courtney Kincaid, Austin Kincaid, Sparkle Dey, Tyler Bliss, Dylan Bliss and Michael Bliss; 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Tammy Broce, of Marlinton; and brothers, Eliha Kincaid, of Virginia, and Delmas Kincaid Jr., of Marlinton.

Graveside service with military rites was held December 28, 2025, at Mount Zion Church Cemetery in the Hill Country with Pastor Daniel Solliday officiating.

A celebration of life will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, January 4, 2026, at Mount Hermon Church in Bluefield.

