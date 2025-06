Lillian M. Sweeney, 85, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born February 8, 1940, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Orrie and Ellen Burgess Sharp.

Lillian was a graduate of Green Bank High School.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Pine Grove Fire Hall, Rt. 157 in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania.