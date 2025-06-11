Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The Pocahontas County Board of Education received results from a stakeholder’s survey at is June 3 meeting, which showed what county residents think the schools need to focus on most.

Coordinator of technology Kristi Hamons and instructional coach Stephanie Burns gave a presentation on the results.

“We asked our stakeholders what they thought the greatest challenges or issues our school system will face over the next five years in order to provide a quality education for all students,” Hamons said. “We gave them several options and said, ‘pick five.’”

The top five options were: recruiting and retaining high quality teachers and administrators; addressing the social and emotional mental health needs of all students; preparing students for workforce expectations; addressing a decline in student enrollment; and staffing cuts.

“We are doing a lot with this data,” Hamons said. “I was surprised to see that people thought the number one thing we needed to focus on was retaining and recruiting high quality teachers. I didn’t see that coming, personally. We’re working on a new staff program, so we’re getting them more information, more orientation and more of an established connection to our buildings.”

“We’re also looking at the data to help us focus and plan for the future,” Burns added. “When I look at this information – for example – addressing the social and emotional mental health needs of our students – that tells me, as a school employee, we need to continue to support our mental health needs, keep Youth Health in our school system, make sure we keep our counselors.”

Hamons and Burns gave examples of ways they are looking to help the board address the top five concerns and work on ways to improve those issues in the future.

Burns also gave a presentation on the summer programming being offered this year by the school system, including summer school, Energy Express and credit recovery.

Burns said all the information is under a Summer Programming tab on the school system’s website and is easily accessible for parents and guardians who plan to use the programs this summer.

“The first section gives you what’s closely related to the school system,” she said of the website. “Energy Express is offered at Marlinton Elementary School. The Pocahontas County Schools summer program is going to be offering summer school at Green Bank Elementary for elementary children for half of the day and then at Marlinton Elementary, we’re going to continue the summer service for the children who attend Energy Express if they want to continue with it.

“Youth Health Services is going to provide some individual and group therapy session for middle school and high school students and that will be located at Marlinton Elementary School,” Burns continued. “We are providing PCHS credit recovery at the high school.”

Burns added that Pocahontas County Free Libraries has a free summer reading program, the Pocahontas County Family Resource Network has summer activities, and the Green Bank Observatory has started its summer programming.

In financial management, the board approved: payment of vendor listing, payment of local government purchasing card, employee payroll, extra duty pay, grant awards and budget adjustments.

In miscellaneous management, the board approved:

• for the Superintendent to post and fill positions prior to board approval, effective June 4 through October 21.

• for director of finance/treasurer to make budget adjustments prior to board approval, effective June 3 through June 30.

• for director of finance/treasurer to pay invoices prior to board approval effective June 3 through July 15.

• mutual alteration of contract between Pocahontas County Board of Education and an employee.

• Memorandum of Understanding between Pocahontas County Board of Education and Community Care of West Virginia, Inc., effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

In personnel management, the board approved:

• Employment of James Chestnut as custodian at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, for up to seven days for summer help with school preparation. Schedule to be determined by principal and head custodian.

• Amended resignation of Melissa Robinson as teacher of multi-subjects at Marlinton Middle School, effective July 2.

• Employment of Sherri Howe as custodian for Marlinton Middle School for up to seven days for summer help with school preparation. Schedule to be determined by principal and head custodian.

• Employment of Tina Tracy as K-5 teacher for summer school, at Marlinton Elementary School, effective June 9 through July 30, at $25 per hour, pending adequate staffing and student enrollment. Paid holidays are not part of this contract.

• Employment of Tina Tracy as extended year teacher at Marlinton Elementary School for elementary students, at $25 an hour, for seven weeks, Monday through Thursday, not to exceed 25 hours per week. Position contingent upon student attendance and participation. Paid holidays are not part of this contract.

• Employment of Vicki Vrable as custodian III for Energy Express and summer school programs at Marlinton Elementary School, at daily rate of pay, effective for the seven-week program, June 16 through July 30, shift being 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wages are contingent upon adequate staffing and student enrollment. Paid holidays are not part of this contract.

• Employment of Stephanie Ames as custodian at Marlinton Elementary School, for up to seven days for summer help with school preparation. Schedule to be determined by principal and head custodian.

• Employment of Billie Haymond as aide for extended year at Marlinton Elementary School for elementary students at $17 an hour, for seven weeks, Monday through Thursday, not to exceed 35 hours a week. Position contingent upon student attendance and participation. Paid holidays are not part of this contract.

• Employment of Billie Haymond as aide for summer school at Marlinton Elementary School for elementary students at $17 an hour, for seven weeks, Monday through Friday. Position contingent upon student attendance and participation. Paid holidays are not part of this contract.

• Abolishment of assistant principal position at Pocahontas County High School.

• Abolishment of athletic director position at Pocahontas County High School.

• Creation of position assistant principal/athletic director at Pocahontas County High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year, for 220 days.

• Requested transfer of Jeanette Wagner to teacher of English/language arts at Pocahontas County High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year, for 200 days and shall be 200 days each year thereafter.

• Employment of Andrew Conover as substitute custodian for Pocahontas County Schools, at state minimum service salary for the 2025-2026 school year.

The next board meeting will be Tuesday, June 17, at 6 p.m., in the board office conference room in Buckeye.