Lilian Jane Felici, daughter of Revs. Jason and Jessica Hamme Felici, of Franklin, was born Sunday evening, January 28, 2018, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She was baptized by her father, and died shortly thereafter.

In addition to her parents, Lily is survived by her big sister, Emma Lee Felici, of Franklin; maternal grandparents, Randall and Marta Hamme, of New Cumberland, Maryland; paternal grandparents, Brian and Nancy Felici, of New Martinsville; paternal great-grandparents, Alfred and Mary Francis Felici, of Wheeling; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Service will be held Saturday, February 10, 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 102 Maple Avenue, Franklin, with Bishop Matthew Riegel officiating. A children’s time for Emma and her family and friends will be held during the service. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Luther, PO Box 893, Franklin, WV 26807, for Camper Scholarships; The Marni McNichol Scholarship, c/o The Amystrong Foundation, PO Box 713, Hanover, MD 21076; or a ministry/charity of your choice.

