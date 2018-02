The Town of Marlinton issued a Boil Water Advisory, effective Monday, February 12, until further notice for residents of the Town of Marlinton, Edray, Back Mountain Road, Airport Road, Brush County and Woodrow Road.

The advisory is in effect due to high turbidity at the water plant, caused by the recent heavy rains.

Water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for two minutes prior to usage.

Questions may be directed to the Town office at 304-799-4315