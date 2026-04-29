by Katie Moore

Linwood Librarian

Pocahontas County Libraries’ branches may not be open past 6 p.m., but you will be able to find The Midnight Library to read anytime. In this book by Matt Haig, every decision in your life is available for you to peruse, and potentially, change. What life would you make for yourself? What would you leave behind? Recently, our librarians have made some decisions on what to add to our shelves based on our communities’ needs. Here is some of what you may find:

How to Give Up Plastic

by Will McCallum

Nonfiction, Environment Available at Hillsboro

As we close the book on Earth month, what lessons will you take through the rest of the year? This book should give you ideas on how to reduce your plastic consumption, how to make an impact on your immediate environment, and even building a community dedicated to reducing plastic waste.

Lore Olympus,

Rachel Smythe

Fiction Graphic Novel, Mythology;

Available soon at McClintic and HIllsboro

This collection of the popular webcomic reimagines the Greek myth of the origin of Spring. Persephone, daugh- ter of Demeter, goddess of the Harvest meets Hades, god of the Underworld and their romance reshapes nature itself. In the first five volumes, the couple navigates complicated family dynamics to find their way together. This Eisner Award-winning comic has a unique, ethereal art style that feels dramatic and passionate.

Blueprint to Behavior: Adapting to Autism in Your Family by Understanding Behaviors

by Meghan Ashley, LPC-S

Nonfiction, Psychology Available at Durbin

At just 100 pages, this slim guide supports parents navigating communication with children with autism. Ashley, a licensed professional counselor, teaches tools to interpret your child’s wants and needs, blending parenting advice with therapeutic experience.

The Uncharted Flight of Olivia West

by Sara Ackerman

Fiction, Historical Fiction Available at Green Bank

In 1927, young female pilot Olivia West yearns to join the Dole Air Race, a contest to be the first to fly the 2,400 miles from California to Hawaii. When she fails to qualify due to her gender, she joins another pilot as navigator. In 1987, Wren Summers inherits property in Hawaii, which includes a barn with clues to the fate of Olivia’s flight. Based on the real Dole Air Race, which only two planes would complete, leading to six lost airplanes and 10 deaths.

How to Apologize

by David LaRochelle

Elementary, Picture Book;

Available at Linwood

Have you or your kids ever struggled to say, “I’m sorry?” The cast of animals in this children’s book can help. Featuring advice that is as good for adults as it is for kids: it’s okay to make mistakes, but don’t make excuses, and be sincere. Be- cause if a penguin can apologize for crashing through an alligator’s roof, you can too.

Since you can’t choose the chapters of your story like books on the shelves, talk to your librarian about what you would like to see. We can request material from other libraries through our inter-library loan system or even order it for our collection. We hope our new materials enrich your lives, be- cause we wouldn’t change a thing.