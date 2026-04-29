Alice Faye Nelson Baca, 86, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, formerly of Pocahontas County, peacefully passed away Friday, April 10, 2026.

She was the eldest of four children of the late Benjamin “Cale” Nelson and Edith Nelson.

Alice grew up on family land near Marlinton, where her father worked as a coal miner and the family kept a modest farm with chickens, pigs, cows and the occasional stubborn donkey. It was a simple rural life—far removed from modern conveniences—but it deeply shaped her. From those early years came the values she carried throughout her life: faith, hard work, respect for routine, and the belief that fresh air and open space offered a kind of freedom found nowhere else. She also held firmly to the conviction that snakes were not to be trusted.

At the University of New Mexico, Alice fell in love with both James M. “Jim” Baca and the expansive New Mexico landscape. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and went on to build a distinguished career in computer programming with the Department of Energy—an uncommon path for women of her time.

Alice shared a lifelong partnership with Jim, who passed away in 2012 after a battle with cancer. Their marriage was defined by mutual respect, devotion and the steady way they showed up for one another. In Jim’s final years, Alice cared for him with strength, compassion and love.

Together, Alice and Jim raised their children, Jeannette (Tim), Teri (Brad), Jason (Phuong), and Annalee (Andrew), with a deep commitment to integrity, accountability and a strong work ethic.

Known as “Granny” to her grandchildren, a role she cherished, Alice shared a special closeness with each of them: Jake, Justin, Nolan, Audrina and Cole. She often read the books they were reading and learned about their hobbies so she could join their conversations.

She delighted in celebrating the small moments—whether it was a green beverage on St. Patrick’s Day or a festive headband on a holiday to make others smile. She is remembered for her warmth, her infectious smile, and the grace with which she carried herself—truly the definition of a lady.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Cale Jr. (Sherry).

Alice is survived by her children and grandchildren and her brothers, Jack (Jeanie) Nelson and Oran (Eleanor) Nelson.

Arrangements and burial are entrusted to French’s Funerals and Cremations. Services will be held May 4, 2026, in Albuquerque, New Mexico; service times, locations, and additional details for the funeral, graveside, and reception are available on the French’s Funerals and Cremations website.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.