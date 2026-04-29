John Maston Riffe, age 76, a resident of the Pheasant Run Community in Kerens, departed this life Wednesday morning, April 22, 2026, at the Davis Medical Center at Elkins, following a courageous battle with cancer. His loving family was by his side.

Born Monday, November 14, 1949, at Lex, McDowell County, he was a son of the late Rufus Clayton Riffe and Lovada Alice Trent Riffe.

He was twice married. First, to the former Linda Gail Cook, of Marlinton.

May 15, 2003, at Parsons, he married the former Ann Dudley George, who survives.

John attended Big Creek High School. He worked in the coal mines for more than 18 years and was foreman for 15 years. He was a carpenter and, along with his wife, owned and operated A & J Contracting, retiring in 2023. John was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Parsons. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and golfing, and was an excellent artist.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Maston Riffe, Jr.; sisters, Myra Marlene Dawson and Lucille Karen Lyons; and a half-sister, Robin Beckwith.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Melanie Dawn Kimble Cosner, and husband, Will, of Marlinton; stepson, Joshua Dudley Barnes, and wife, Kristen, of Florida; brothers, Michael Cary “Mike” Riffe, and wife, Sheila, Rufus Clayton “Clay” Riffe, Jr., and wife, Tressa, all of North Carolina, and Gregory Dale “Greg” Riffe, and wife, Barbara, of Bartow; sister, Patricia Marcella Mullins, of Virginia; half-brothers, Roger Riffe, of Arkansas, Thomas Riffe, Ronnie Riffe and Eddie Riffe, all of Virginia; grandchildren; Emma Joy Riffe, Danny Lee Kimble and Christopher Kimble; great-grandchildren, Lily, Dan and Mazie and one on the way; step-grandchildren, William Greyson Barnes and Laken Brynleigh Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at Lohr and Barb Funeral Home of Parsons.

Graveside service was held at Parsons Family Cemetery at Shavers Fork, with Rev. Steve Morrow officiating.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com