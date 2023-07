The following individuals and business have generously donated financially to the Pocahontas County Libraries and Visitor Information Centers over the past year. We are grateful for their contributions. Donors are listed in alphabetical order, with in “honor of” or in “memory of” listed in parenthesis.

Mary Ann and J.P. Alonso (Marianne Wooddell), Margaret Baker, Huntt and Rebecca Benton (Marianne Wooddell), Richard and Julia Bird (Tom and Lucy Moore), Sean Brain, Jack and Arlene Breder, James Bullard, Kevin Burgess (Deb Burgess), Mary Sue and Mike Burns, Janelle Callaway, Denise Campbell (Logan Campbell), Cheryl Cassell (Mary Jane Galford), Virginia and Julia Cassells, Michael and Kristine Cassis, Dorothy Coleman (Ralph C. Coleman), Michael Corley, Courtney Curran, Betty Cutlip (Richard Hill Cutlip), Henry and Christine Dietzel, Dillard Wallace Construction (Marianne Wooddell), David and Marita Dragan, Cheryl Duff, Jane Dumire, Dennis and Nancy Egan, Maxine Elbon (Richard Elbon), Robert and Debra Ervine (Marianne Wooddell), Stefanie Eye, Frank and Ida Fields (Carolyn Hill Morrison), George Friel, JoAnn Fromhart, Lee and Dorothea Fuqua (Terri White), Katherine Garber (Phyllis Scruggs), Linda Gibb, Linda Gibson, Leslie Jones Goodall (The Librarians), Roger Gosden, Jaynell Graham, Green Bank Observatory, Joshua Hardy and Joanna Burt-Kinderman, Karen Harris (John F. Harris), Janice Hatfield (Ina Montgomery), Sue Ann Heatherly, Richard Hess, Elizabeth Hoag, Deborah Hoeper (The Bill Burner Family), Jim and Rosalie Holder (A. S., Bonnie and Jim Hill), Elsi Hungerbuhler (Marianne Wooddell), Homer Hunter (Marianne Wooddell), Sue Hunter (Kelly Meck), Danny Jackson (Doug Jackson), Jack and Cindy Jamison (Marianne Wooddell), Lois Jarvi, Cinnamon and Russell Jessee (Amy Mitchem), Lisa Jordan (Albert Vint), Ed and Helen Keller, Ken and Michele Kellermann (Henny and David Kellermann), Robert Kellison, Daniel and Carolyn Knight (Pamela Johnson), Doug and Sharon Leslie, Elizabeth Little, Jay and Elizabeth Lockman, Norris Long (Bus and Ursula Long and Marianne Wooddell), Pam Lund, Ron and Nancy Maddalena, Marlinton Lions Club, Marlinton Woman’s Club, Charles McDaniel (Clare McDaniel), Bruce and Freda McKean, Ann McKee, Janet McNeel, Martha Meadows (Mary Ann Eader), Margaret & Norman Melton, Celeste and Richard Nalwasky (The Barton Family), James Nottingham, DC Offutt Jr. (Larry Offutt), Leon K. Oxley, Kathryn B. and Troost Par-ker, Patricia Parr, Poca Valley Bank (Dorothy Stephens Martin Coleman), Jack Ramey (Frances Ramey), Angela and Eric Rankin (Rose Tremer Bowyer), James Remich, Rogers Kellison Reunion (Doug Jackson), Sue and Ray Schultz, Shalimar Farm, Connie Sharp (Goldie Burgess and Mazie Burgess), Gretchen Sharp, John and Jane P. Sharp (Jane Price Sharp), Ernest and Barbara Shaw (Betty Smith), Charles and Carolyn Sheets (Marianne Wooddell), Donna Smith and Fred Earley, Mark Smith and Kyle Tomer, David Spitzer (Helen Spitzer), Susan K. Streisel (Rose Bowyer), Richard and Teresa Swift, Veronica Swink, Jeannie K. Todaro (Alice Todaro), Town of Marlinton, Roger Trusler (Glenna Hayes), Stephens and Leslie Turner (Dorothy Martin Coleman), Gabriele von Hoerner (Marianne Wooddell), Arlene and Wayne Walton, Jonathan Wasko (The Snowshoe Ski Patrol), Donald and Connie Waybright (Carol Price), A. M. Wayne (Carolyn Phil-lips), Bill and Cissy West (Marianne Wooddell), John and Erin West (Marianne Wooddell), Brenda Williams, Kyle Williams, Gil and Mary Willis, James Withrow and Michele Grinberg, Rick and Renae Wooddell (Marianne Wooddell), Fairley and Noreen Workman, Solomon Workman, WV Soccer Association (Dorothy Coleman), Connie and Stephen Zeitler (Ellen Adrian), and Carter Zerbe (Fanny Carter Zerbe).