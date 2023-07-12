Annamae R. Banton, 89, of Orrville, Ohio, died peacefully, Friday, July 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, following a period of declining health.

Born April 15, 1934, in Durbin, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Lottie Moore.

She had made her home in Orrville since 1962.

Annamae graduated from Green Bank High School. She married James F. Banton in 1956, and he preceded her in death in 2020.

She was a seasonal employee of the J.M. Smucker Company in Orrville, Ohio, for several years and was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida with her husband, James. She also cherished going on bus trips with her good friend, Mary.

Annamae volunteered at Maple Street Elementary School and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jackie Ann Banton; great-grandson, Tyler M. Banton; and siblings, Faye Moore, Tom Moore and Merle Moore.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Jennifer) Banton, of Orrville, Ohio, and John (Sharon) Banton, of North Lawrence, Ohio; grandchildren, Emma, Jacob and Jason Banton; great-grandchildren, Tiarra and Teegan Banton; and brother, John Moore, of Middletown, Ohio.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Chapel at Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville, Ohio.

The family wishes to thank LifeCare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Annamae.

