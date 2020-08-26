Betty Kershner

Betty Lou Powell Kershner, 87, of Droop, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Born October 18, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Orville William and Nellie Brown Powell.

Betty was born during the Depression, but her childhood memories were of happy times. She was the baby of the family, and her parents and older siblings doted on her.

She learned to drive at the age of 12 – in her father’s log truck on a one-lane road. Her father was a logger, and her mother cooked in the logging camps and Betty helped.

She would help her dad with the horses after a day of work; those were some of her fondest memories.

She met Woodrow Kershner when she was 17, and they were married two weeks before her 18th birthday. Together they had four children, Bill, Janet, Susan and Connie. They instilled in their children a sense of responsibility, hard work and community action through example.

Betty was a typical West Virginia girl. If you told her no, she would do something twice – and take pictures.

She worked at Denmar State Hospital for 16 years.

While working at Denmar, Betty became an EMT and got her CDL and helped found and volunteered with the Hillsboro Ambulance Service.

Betty helped establish the Hillsboro Chapter of Senior Citizens and was president for many years. She was a working member of the West Virginia Association of Democratic Women.

Betty was an advocate for anyone who needed help. She fought injustice and prejudice when she saw it. She believed no one had the right to put anyone down. She instilled a sense of responsibility for taking care of children and the elderly. She believed everyone with a birthday should have a cake and a celebration.

Anyone who stopped by her house was offered food, a cup of coffee, a listening ear and made to feel a part of the family.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William David Kershner; grandparents, John Henry and Sarah Harris Powell and Andrew and Mary Hinkle Brown; sisters, Helen Powell Kershner and Edith Powell Hammons; brothers, Sydney Clyde, Fred, Edgar and two infant brothers; and son-in-law, Glenn Vanover.

Betty is survived by daughters, Janet Kershner Vanover (Layman Dean), Susan (Robert) Kershner McClung, and Connie Kershner; daughter-in-law , Robin White Kershner; grandchildren, Lorraine Van-over Cummings, Megan Hatfield, Erin (Jason) Lockard, Brady and Alisha Kershner-Hanna, Patrick and Kevin McClung; great-grandchildren, Ben and David Cummings, Tatum, Macy and Avery Lockard, Lincoln Hatfield, Kaylee, Caleb, Ethan, Becky and Isabelle McClung. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

The family would like to thank Billie Jo, Elise and Isabella, Laura and Nancy for helping brighten her life over the past couple of years.

A graveside service was held Saturday, August 22, at the McCarty Cemetery in Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park.