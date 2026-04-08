An evening with bestselling author David Baldacci

The master of the thriller is returning to Lewisburg for one night only – Saturday, April 18, 6:30 p.m. at the Lewis Theatre. Presented by New Chapter Bookstore

Be the first to dive into his brand-new release, “Hope Rises” – the high-stakes follow-up to last year’s smash hit “Nash Falls.” This is your chance to go behind the scenes of a legendary career.

Baldacci will share insights from his incredible career as a global bestselling author.

There will be an interactive audience Q&A session, and every ticket includes a copy of “Hope Rises” and the opportunity to have it signed by Baldacci.

Limited seating.

Tickets, $35, are available online at newchapterbookswv.com/an-evening-with-david