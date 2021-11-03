[caption id="attachment_83881" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/Depot-Cafe.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="416" class="size-full wp-image-83881" \/> The Little Levels is home to the newest eatery in Pocahontas County \u2013 Levels Depot Caf\u00e9 \u2013\u2002owned and operated by Deslie Swearingen, left, shown here with her right hand gal, Emily Webster. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nDelsie Swearingen loves to cook. She has always wanted to have her own place where she could share her culinary creations with others \u2013 and now, she does, at Levels Depot Caf\u00e9 in Hillsboro.\r\n\r\nBrenda Walters and her son, Harley Squires, bought Taylor\u2019s Grocery in 2018 from Bob and Ruth Taylor. Swearingen planned to have a caf\u00e9 at that time, but, as things sometimes go, life happened and she had to postpone her plans for three years.\r\n\r\nBut the caf\u00e9 is open now, and it is a cozy little corner where locals and visitors can enjoy homemade breakfast and lunch specials, as well as a variety of pastries, baked goods, soups, salads and sandwiches.\r\n\r\n\u201cI love to cook,\u201d Swearingen said. \u201cI love to bake. I love to take care of people. I do this at home.\r\n\r\n\u201cI take things to all my neighbors, and I told them, \u2018once this opens, you\u2019ve got to come pay,\u201d\u2019 she added, laughing.\r\n\r\nIt doesn\u2019t seem like the neighbors mind, as the cafe has been busy since it opened two weeks ago. It\u2019s a nice gathering place for the community.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe wanted to provide a place in Hillsboro for people to meet and enjoy a meal \u2013\u00a0and pick on each other,\u201d Swearingen laughed. \u201cHopefully, this will be it.\u201d\r\n\r\nSwearingen began cooking when she was around the age of 10. She lived with her father and younger sister, and the two girls experimented and enjoyed learning new recipes.\r\n\r\nShe grew up in Nicholas County before joining the United States Marine Corps. She served for 21 years in the Corps and then moved back home. Deciding she wanted to be close to family, but not too close, Swearingen found a piece of land in Hillsboro and settled there in 1998.\r\n\r\nLater in life, Swearingen got into healthy cooking and examining the ingredients she was using.\r\n\r\n\u201cI got more and more into healthy food because everything you put in your mouth is nutrition or poison, and you have to know what it is,\u201d she said. \u201cI started doing healthy cooking and taking it to all to my neighbors. That\u2019s what I do here. Everything is from scratch. There are no mixes, no boxes, no packages. We\u2019re doing it home style.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe are the most diseased generation in American history and that\u2019s shocking,\u201d she said. \u201cLook at what\u2019s in those mixes \u2013\u00a0the preservatives and the chemicals. You\u2019re body can\u2019t process that. That\u2019s why I do this.\u201d\r\n\r\nSwearingen uses the freshest ingredients possible and, in most cases, the most local ingredients possible.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere was a big box of tomatoes sitting there when I walked in this morning,\u201d she said. \u201cSomebody brought me tomatoes. I use local eggs. It is so convenient.\u201d\r\n\r\nSwearingen said she is lucky to have Levels Depot a few steps away to refill her pantry when she runs out of something.\r\n\r\nThe menu is a simple selection. For breakfast, there are a variety of pastries and coffee, and for lunch, soups, salads, sandwiches and wraps. On top of those, there will be a daily breakfast and lunch special.\r\n\r\nSwearingen has plans to possibly add Sunday brunch and special events with live music on the back deck with a pastoral view of Hillsboro. But for now, she\u2019s sticking with her simple, yet creative menu of healthy and homemade meals.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe have a lot of potential, but we\u2019re just taking it slow,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nThe cozy caf\u00e9 has two large tables \u2013 one seating four, the other, six \u2013 and a table for two in a nook with two narrow windows providing a nice view. There is also an old bench from Hillsboro High School where visitors can sit and share stories about the past.\r\n\r\nOn chilly days, visitors can gather around the fireplace while they chat.\r\n\r\nThe cafe is open Tuesday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.\r\n\r\nTo see the menu, visit the Levels Depot Facebook page.\r\n
