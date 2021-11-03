Commemorating the 200th\u00a0Anniversary of the creation of Pocahontas County, West Virginia ~ December 21, 1821 - 2021\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe public is invited to commemorate this historic event of 200 years ago when Pocahontas County was created from three Virginia counties and the original County Court (commission) was appointed.\u00a0Huntersville Historical Traditions will host a re-enactment of the December 21, 1821 creation of Pocahontas County and the appointment of the first County Court. \r\n\r\nThe event will take place Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m.\u00a0in the Old Presbyterian Church at the intersection of Rt. 39 and Beaver Creek Road in Huntersville.\r\n\r\nFamily members of the original petitioners are encouraged to participate in this special celebration.\r\n\r\nThose original petitioners were: \r\n\r\nJohn McCarty, James Kerr, Francis W. Pukins, (probably Perkins), Joseph Woodle, Jr., Daniel Matheney, John Sharp, William Campbell, John May, Henry Harold, Isaac Moor, Lantz Lockridge, Wm. Callahan, Peter Harold, James Waugh, Christopher Harold, William Wanless, William Nichols, James Grimes, Michael Cleek, James Piles, Jacob Seybert, Weston Mills, Abraham Seybert, Joseph Seybert, Samuel Cummings, Jacob Arbaugh, Alex. Morrison, William Blair, Daniel Collison, John Clutter, Absalison Morrison, Josiah Jacocks, Jas. Morrison, David Jacocks, John Erwing, Jr., John Bradshaw, Thomas Wooddell, Patrick Bruffey, Alexander Gill-aspie, John Galford, Jacob Warrick, David Derrer, James Gillaspie, Darel Friell, Arthur Grimes, Boon Bollman, John Jordan, Jacob Piles, Daniel Kelison, Samuel Hawk, Moses Hughes, George Hughes, John Arbaugh, Daniel Alderman, Jacob Neff, Anthony Lighter, Soloman Buzzard, John Neff, John Ervine, Samuel Dougherty,\r\n\r\nCharles Grimes, Joseph Moore, William Nichols, Samuel DeNickles, James Deber, Eather Holcombe,\r\n\r\nDaniel Aldman, Wm. Rucker, David Deeve, John Dewer, Isaac _____, George Burnley, ___ Hill, Thomas Hill, Amos Kennison, David Kennison, James Kennison, Nathan\u2019l Kennison, Wm. Kennison, Robert Grey,\r\n\r\nJohn Young, Sr., John Gililand, Francis Piles, Nathaniel Gililand, Wm. Cackley, John S. Ewing, Abraham McNeil, John Woodell, James Diggens, John Lunsford, Jacob Nuttingham, Martin Delley, Jacob Lightner,\r\n\r\nJames Sharp, Jonathan Giffin, John Gilliland, Timothy _____, James Brindley, James Allen, John McNeil, Sr., Benjamin Cackley, Mark Kinnison, Davis Kinnison, Thomas Hill, Richard Hill, John Hill, Abraham Hill, William Hill, Isaac Hill, Isaac Hawk, John Coulter, Wm. M\u2019Coy, Sr., Wm. Moore, Peter Lightner,\r\n\r\nJohn Kelley, James Cooper, D. Hopkins Smith, Levi Moore, James Young, Robert Erwin, Nathan Gilliland, Samuel McCoy, William Hughes, Renick Brown, Jonathan Jordon, Thomas Jordon, Amos Kinnison, Benjamin Wallace, Edward Killison, Rolph Wanless, Tho\u2019s Hatton, George Harrison, James Sharp, Alex. Waddell, Joseph Friel, William Deever, John Deever, Stephen Wanless, Thomas Bradshaw,\r\n\r\nRuben Buzzard, William Sharp, Joseph Sharp, Jacob Grop and John Bird.
