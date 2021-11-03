[caption id="attachment_83883" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/Governor.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="431" class="size-full wp-image-83883" \/> AFTER GOVERNOR JIM Justice shared the good news that an $8,655,040 West Virginia Community Block Grant \u2013 Hazard Mitigation had been awarded to the town, he invited town employees and officials to join him for a photo. From left:\u2008Olivia Dean, Mayor Sam Felton, Star Barlow, Justice, Linda Green, Sam Dunn and councilmember Joe Smith. S. Stewart photo.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday afternoon, Governor Jim Justice made a trip to Marlinton to deliver big news.\r\n\r\nThe town of Marlinton has been awarded an $8,655, 040 West Virginia Development Block Grant \u00adHazard Mitigation.\r\n\r\n\u201cGet this, this just blows me away,\u201d Justice said. \u201cI knew I\u2008had to come here when I\u2008saw this.\u201d\r\n\r\nJustice gave his praise and congratulations to the town for its efforts in improving the town and keeping this part of the state beautiful.\r\n\r\n\u201cI think your community here is beyond belief beautiful,\u201d\u2008he said.\r\n\r\n\u201cI spent an awful lot of time up and down the Greenbrier River and all around these mountains over here grouse hunting \u2013\u2002when my legs were good and my hair was brown and I was a little skinnier\u2002\u2013 a lot skinnier,\u201d\u2008he joked.\r\n\r\n\u201cI really mean it when I\u2008congratulate you on all the good things you\u2019re doing.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe grant funding \u2013 arriving in the spring \u2013 will be used toward the town\u2019s sewer system improvement project.
Leave a Reply