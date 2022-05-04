Gary Neil Coulter, age 77, of Renick, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born September 1, 1944, in Alexandria, Virginia, he was a son of the late Roy Neil and Enid Ann Underwood Coulter.

Gary was a retired construction worker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Deree Jackson.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Ann Rehms Coulter; daughters, Mitzi Marie Barnett and Stephanie Elmore; son, Roy Neil Coulter; sister, Shirley Blocker; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.

Per his request, the body was cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Speaks.