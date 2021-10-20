Mark T. Howsare, 70, departed this life Tuesday, October 12, 2021.\r\n\r\nBorn July 11, 1951, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late William L. and K. Eloise Howsare.\r\n\r\nMark moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia, as a young man to work and learn the heavy equipment trade. He said he had learned from the best and, in due course, he became a supervisor.\r\n\r\nHe enjoyed grilling and smoking meats and making fabulous sandwiches for family and friends.\r\n\r\nFrom a young age, Mark was gregarious, fun loving and enterprising. In grade school, he would write stories and change pencils and paper to be allowed to read them. He always had takers.\r\n\r\nMark leaves behind a daughter, Cary, and husband, Nico Spitz, and grandchildren, Chloe and Emilie, of Seattle, Washington; Cary\u2019s mom, Kathy Howsare, who always kept him up to date with what the granddaughters were doing; sisters, Karen, Mary, Anne and Margie; 12 nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; his friend, Wallace Cox, who helped him through difficult times and was a friend to the end; and Jona Irvin, who was always there and kept the home fire burning.\r\n\r\nA funeral service will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the William L. and Eloise Howsare home on Rt. 39, two miles east of Huntersville. \r\n\r\nThe family respectfully requests that those in attendance wear masks.
