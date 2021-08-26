The West Virginia Forestry Association and the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation have announced two opportunities for loggers and log haulers to learn more about the USDA\u2019s PATHH (Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers) program.\r\nThese meetings will be held Thursday, September 2, at 5 p.m. at Interstate Hardwoods 6954 Staunton Parkersburg Turnpike in Bartow; and Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the GVEDC offices at 804 Industrial Park Road in Maxwelton.\r\nLoggers and log haulers will be able to ask specific questions about the program and required documentation to apply for the more than $200 million released under this USDA program. These funds will be administered by the Farm Service Agency (FSA) and an FSA representative will be at the meetings to answer questions.\r\nThe WV Forestry Association and GVEDC will attend to offer additional resources and industry information as necessary.\r\nCompanies are eligible to apply for up to 80 percent of their losses from 2019 to 2020 as long as they experienced a decline of more than 10 percent of gross revenues during that time period. \r\nInitially, applicants can receive $2,000 and additional funds will be distributed proportionately based on applications. There is no obligation to repay the amount. The maximum amount of assistance will be $125,000.\r\nApplications are due October 15. \r\nApplicants are encouraged to work with their local FSA office on the application process. Local FSA Offices: Buckeye:\u2008304-799-4317; Lewisburg: 304-645-6172; Union: 304-772-3006.\r\nTo gauge capacity, those interested in attending these meetings are asked to call 304-497-4300.\r\nMore information on the PATHH program can be found at: farmers.gov\/corona virus\/pandemic-assistance\/ pathh