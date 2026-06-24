Editor,

The roof damage on the Locust Creek covered bridge has been repaired. This landmark attracts many tourists. It is rare when you drive past it to not see someone stopping to photograph it.

The initial damage to the roof occurred during the Derecho many years ago and gradually got worse over time. Requests to have this repaired went unanswered for several years.

A letter writing campaign by myself and several neighbors along with a critical request by the County Commissioners to the Governor’s Office got the project moving to save this historic landmark.

A sincere thanks to the County Commission and their staff along with the others that joined the effort is in order.

I would also like to compliment the folks with the West Virginia Department of Highways that did this excellent repair.

Well done.

Joseph Kaffl,

Hillsboro WV