Judith Grace “Judy” Tacy Spear, 82, of Bartow, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins.

Born May 29, 1944, at Cass, she was a daughter of the late Ollie and Rella Cassell Tacy.

Judy was retired from the Chesterfield, Virginia, school system. She was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker and member of Pine Grove Church. She especially enjoyed gardening, flowers and yard work.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Spear; brother, Jack Tacy; and sister, Mary Sharp.

She is survived by her husband, George Spear, of Bartow; son, William Spear, and wife, Elizabeth, of Lebanon, Ohio; daughter, Deborah Spear, and fiancé, John Graves, Jr, of Richmond, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Grace Spear, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; brother, Charles Tacy, and wife, Louise, of Buckhannon; granddaughters, Kimberly Spear, Alex Stone, Skylar Stone and Olivia Spear; great-grandson, Atlas Waverly Lamp; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be at noon Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse and Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Family requests no flowers, but memorial contributions may be made to Pine Grove Church, 268 Markwood Gum Rd., Arbovale, WV 24915

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com