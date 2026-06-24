Leroy Roger White, 75, of Arbovale, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Born June 3, 1951, at Cherry Grove, he was a son of the late Berlin and Clara Arbogast White.

He retired from Interstate Lumber Company after 43 years of service and attended Pine Grove Church of the Brethren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Turner White; sisters, Margaret Weimer, Leona Peck and Donna; and brothers, Paul White and Berl White.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Caplinger, and husband, Dale, of Petersburg; sons, Ronald Lee White, of High Point, North Carolina, and Timothy Wayne White, and wife, Connie, of Cherry Grove; step-sons, Lee Arbogast and Ray Arbogast; grandchildren, Dale Caplinger Jr, Sarah Caplinger, Tyler White and Sahara White; great-grandchildren, Christine Bland, Ava Bland and Negan Bland; sisters, Cheryl Bennett, and husband, Allen, of Cherry Grove, and Alice Losh, of Staunton, Virginia; and brother, Thomas White, and wife, Diana, of Cherry Grove.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse and Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com