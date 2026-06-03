Editor,

My democratic friends have convinced me that we have to do something about rampant gun violence in our country.

The other day I saw a Colt 45 in the park, drinking and shooting rounds into the air. A week before, several AR 15s were drag racing through town after midnight. This gun violence has got to stop.

So, the left’s position is, we must stop gun violence by banning firearms. Many will tell you they only want to ban scary black guns. Ask a Canadian how this has worked out. Maybe we should address the real problem which is human based.

Guns are tools like any other number of devices and have no free will and must be operated by humans and like any tool they can be abused.

Switzerland has widespread gun ownership, and that country does not have the violence problems we experience in the U.S. The U.S. problem is not guns but the lack of fathers in many homes and parents who do not raise responsible children. Another factor is the revolving criminal justice system; many violent gun crimes are caused by the same individuals with rap sheets several pages long. The closing of in-house mental health facilities also adds to the problem.

So, how has the left’s goal of the elimination of private gun ownership, which they couch as common sense, worked in other countries?

Great Britian has almost no private ownership and the use of guns by criminals has been replaced with knives and stabbings. Great Britian also locks up individuals for internet posts that are not violent. Let’s consider what has happened in Iran where a radical group of religious fanatics control the country and recently killed 40,000 unarmed protesters.

The 2nd amendment exists to protect the first, something beyond the ability of the left to comprehend. My rant is over, but I also want to emphasize responsible gun ownership.

If you have no military or police training, make sure if you become a gun owner you get training. The NRA has extensive programs for all ages, so take advantage of this. If you have young children in the home, secure your weapons so you can reach them in a timely fashion – but so that children cannot – many inexpensive solutions exist for this.

Many accidents and tragedies with guns occur because folks do not get training or use common sense.

The new Governor of Virginia who ran as a moderate has turned out to be a far left progressive. Laws she is pressing for are designed to disarm legal gun owners as part of a program of so called “common sense gun safety measures.”

Here is a reality check, criminals do not follow laws. Last time I checked many drugs are illegal, yet they are everywhere. Disarming legal gun owners just makes them more vulnerable to the criminal element.

Fortunately, West Virginia has decided to not become the new California, and I hope it stays that way.

To my two liberal friends, who I wrote this for and I will not mention by name, who moved here from the DC area, if you want to ban private firearms ownership in our great state, maybe consider moving to a blue state or Cuba, I understand the Communists that run that train wreck have great gun control.

Joe Kaffl

Hillsboro