At the January 2025 Mon-Forest Towns meeting, we prepared to launch a new initiative that would highlight the region’s gravel bicycling opportunities, making them more accessible and connecting them directly to our towns.

Last weekend, Marlinton saw the first steps of this initiative, as we hosted the 2026 launch of the Bikepacking Roots Summit, May 29–June 1, which I hope will be an annual event. Approximately 200 riders and 20 vendors from numerous states, and at least one from Canada, gathered at Stillwell Park for the three-day Summit. A welcome gathering was held last Friday evening at Discovery Junction. (I expect more information to follow later date.)

The MFT Gravel and Bikepacking Route Network will reach new audiences and bring more people into our towns. Their comprehensive plan includes a collaborative community approach to developing routes which showcase existing community trails.

Over time, these events are bound to have a positive impact on our local economies.

Visit the Mon Forest Towns Partnership website to view a new fundraising initiative featuring branded merchandise and donation opportunities to support future programming across the 12 towns, in eight counties.

Sam