Editor;

This is the dream I awakened with: that I was writing this Letter to the Editor: Me/Self

“M: May I ask how… Is this a bad time?

S: “Is this a bad time?” You mean is this a bad time in a good time – or is this a good time in a bad time?

M: Let’s try again. How are you?

S: How am I? I am. What more is there?

M: What I am trying to learn here is your current wellbeing. How you are coping with reality.

S: I like reality about as far as I can throw it.

M: Doesn’t tell me much.

S: Says a lot, actually.

M: Well, readers would like more.

S: Everybody wants more. More love, more money, more health, more security, more fun, more happiness. More…

M: Yeah, yeah. I get the idea. You?

S: “What do I want?” I want more sanity in the world.

M: What do you mean?

S: Sanity? You don’t know what “sanity” means?

M: I know what it means to me – what does it mean to you?

S: It means getting rid of the insanity. They can’t co-exist.

M: What is the insanity?

S: Back to reality again, are you? Thought you already asked that one.

M: You’re saying reality is insanity?

S: You catch on real slow, don’t you?

M: Alright, please tell me what you think is insane about reality?

S: You’re asking for a rant? Or a manifesto?

M: Please…

S: Okay, because you said “please.” I will.

S: Our government is doing everything it can to make the rich richer and the powerful more powerful.

It’s not doing what it’s supposed to be doing: making things better, not worse.

M: How so?

S: By taking tax money and putting it into weapons, then using those weapons for mass murder. The government’s been doing this since I was born, and I’m a senior citizen. By ignoring the actual needs of people while distracting them with bs like transgenders using toilets or claiming that critical race theory or DEI is causing our moral fabric to fall apart. By increasingly putting out false information and claiming it’s truth. By lying constantly. By pushing belief or opinion as fact. By brainwashing people to the point they don’t even know what’s true anymore.

Any of this sound sane to you?

M: No, not really.

S: But that IS “reality.”

S: People vote for candidates who tell them they are “making them safer, protecting them” when the politicians are doing just the opposite. People believe just because someone has an ‘R’ or a ‘D’ or an ‘I” behind their name on the ballot they are worth voting for – without learning more about who they are and what they actually stand for. People tend to vote the same people back into office repeatedly – when doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is the classic definition of insanity. We elect people into power who are simply fluffed up egos wanting attention. We then let them do whatever they want to do.

M: It doesn’t say much for voters.

S: It tells me they don’t so much think as believe. Belief is fine in religion—it’s what religion is all about. But it’s wrongly applied in voting…it’s like using a saw to drive in screws. Electing incompetent people into office is just like that. They’re never going to do what needs done.

If it’s alright with you, I want to wake up now, and start my day.

M: Okay, thanks.”

Robert Colgan

Marlinton