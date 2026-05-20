Jacqueline Richardson Bennett, 85, of Lewisburg, died Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Peyton Hospice House.

Born August 5, 1940, in Marlinton, she was the daughter of the late Jack Richardson and Vivian Musgrave Richardson.

Jackie was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and West Virginia University. She was a retired teacher. She taught Home Economics at West Virginia University, as well as in Kanawha and Greenbrier County Schools.

Following her retirement from teaching, she was a realtor for several years. She was an active member of Old Stone Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder as well as on the Care Committee. She was a 50+ year member of P.E.O., Chapter O, where she served as President from 1979-80; the Savannah Garden Club; an All Star 4-H member and Leader; member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority; a past member of the City of Lewisburg Planning Commission, and she loved playing in her Tuesday Bridge Club.

Jackie was a creative and gracious hostess to her family and friends as well as a prolific gardener, artist, seamstress and gourmet cook. Her famous rolls were always treasured by everyone with whom she shared them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, R.B. “Sonny” Bennett; brothers, Thomas E. Rich-ardson and John M. Richardson; and sister, Marianne R. Brewster.

She is survived by her children, Mary Curran Dotson Rose, Thomas C. Dotson, M.D. (Nicole); Laura Beth Dotson Shep-pard (Rich); grandchildren Michael D. Rose (Ashley), Philip T. Dotson, Joseph A. Dotson (Claire), Elizabeth S. Caudle, D.O. (Zach), and Ann E. Sheppard, Esq.; great grandchild, Wesley S. Caudle; brother, Charles. J. “C.J.” Richardson (Debbie Rhodes); sister-in-law, Elizabeth F. Richardson; brother-in-law, Jerry Laufer; nephews, Christopher Brewster, Jack Richardson (Melisa), and J.T. Richardson (Mary Ann); nieces Anne G. Brewster (Rob Rayome), Betsy Richardson and Kate Wright; and several great-nephews-and-nieces.

A memorial service celebrating Jackie’s life was held Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Old Stone Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old Stone Presbyterian Church, 644 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901, or Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV, 24901.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com