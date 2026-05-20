Billy Gene Cassell, 66, of Durbin, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2026, at home.

Born January 15, 1960, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Teddie Gray and Arlena Mae Halterman Cassell.

Billy was a painter/conductor for the Durbin Greenbrier Valley Railroad. He was a member of the Calvary Gospel Church in Durbin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tara Beth.

Billy is survived by his wife, Sharon “Sherry” Lynn Bennett Cassell, of Durbin; daughters, Melissa Nelson, Jennifer Peck, and husband, Clifford, and Shannon Cassell, all of Durbin, Timothy Rexrode, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and David Rexrode, of Durbin; grandchildren, Kaila Baldwin (Dylan), Dakin Rexrode, Isaiah Peck, Garrett Nelson, Baylee Nelson, Zoey Rexrode, Emory Shipman and Emilee Shipman; great- grandchildren, Aria Baldwin and Dylan Baldwin, Jr.; sisters, Brenda Riffe, of Charleston, Shari Johnston, of Marlinton, and Laura Layton, and husband, Mike, of Inlet Beach, Florida; brothers, Mike Cassell, and wife, Leisha, of Green Bank, Robbie Cassell, of Elkton, Maryland; special friends, Melissa Rexrode and Ronnie Rex-rode, both of Durbin; and fur babies, Ginger and Marlee.

Funeral service will be Saturday, May 23, 2026, 2 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Carl Greathouse officiating. Burial will follow at the Arbovale Annex Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com