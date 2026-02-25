Editor:

Joe Miller, in his last week’s Reason and Romanticism column, seems to have found some common ground with pop icon Billie Eilish on the issue of immigration. Although he dismantles Eilish’s argument about no one being illegal on stolen land, he says he has more in common with her on immigration than he does with the Trump administration.

This is a curious argument because later on in his column he argues for sovereign territory and the making of immigration laws governing that territory. Eilish, as do most leftists, believes in open borders and unrestricted immigration, as well as voting rights for all, even dead people. We had all that under the previous administration. However, the immigration and voting laws don’t read that way, and these laws were passed by our Congress and signed into law by a President exactly as required by our Constitution.

Mr. Miller, Ms. Eilish, and all the rest of those opposed to the Trump Administration’s policy about immigration are unhappy that the law is being enforced. They are not used to that approach to law since the Obama administration popularized the idea of simply not enforcing laws they disagreed with rather than going to all the trouble of actually CHANGING the law. This situation was made graphic during the Biden administration, such as it was, by that strange little man, Alejandro Mayorkas, Bi-den’s Director of Homeland Security. He would go on TV every so often and tell all those out in TV land that the border was NOT open while video ran in the background of thousands strolling daily across the border. He apparently learned his communication skills from Baghdad Bob.

Martin Luther once said that most of human conflicts and moral dilemmas centered around whose ox was getting gored. It’s easy to feel those horns when you lose your job due to wage undercutting by the illegal aliens, or when you or one of your family members is assaulted or murdered by one. As long as the ox being gored belongs to the ‘deplorables,” the elites don’t much care. It’s quite a different story when a couple of busloads of migrants arrive in front of the Starbucks on Martha’s Vineyard ready to move into the neighborhoods, attend the schools, and baby sit all the local children.

The Biden administration melted them back into deplorable land quicker than snow before the summer sun, to quote Tecumseh, the residents not even remotely embarrassed by the hypocrisy. They love migrants, they just want to love them from afar.

And that is the story of Billie Eilish and Joe Miller. Billie Eilish, though, is a twenty-four year old pop singer who has probably spent a lot of her formative years listening to Bad Bunny’s greatest hits. If that’s the case, it’s a wonder she can think at all. Not so with Joe Miller. I doubt, like most sane people, he had ever heard of Bad Bunny before his command performance at the Super Bowl, so he should be able summon up a little critical thinking and realize where his support leads him. I doubt that he thinks of himself as an anarchist, but that is what he is if he is in favor of ignoring our immigration laws, as is Billie Eilish and most of the leftists in this country. As long as their ox stays ungored, they can pull out their old Che Guevara tee shirts and enjoy a little smug virtue signaling.

John Jackson

Huntersville